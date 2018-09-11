Lyle Taylor: Charlton Athletic striker ready for 'Pink October' charity challenge

Lyle Taylor will turn his dyed locks pink for October, and sport pink boots for the month

Lyle Taylor is a striker very much 'in the pink', following his move to Charlton Athletic this past summer.

The former AFC Wimbledon and Falkirk forward has scored four goals in seven games for his new club, not a bad return.

And now for October, the 28-year-old will quite literally be 'in pink', as he takes on an eye-catching charity challenge.

"I'm going to be running around the field in pink hair and pink boots," he told BBC Radio London.

"It's in aid of Cancer Research UK. Cancer has played quite a big part in my family over recent times.

"It means a great deal to me, to my family and I'm just trying to do my bit for those who have been touched by this."

From dressing rooms at Norwich to replica kits inspired by evening football papers and even Juventus' very-first shirt colours, football is no stranger to the colour pink.

Taylor hopes his gesture will stand out, as much as the boots and hair-do will on the field.

"It's nice to be able to get to a point where I am big enough as a person to have an influence," Taylor added.

"It's good to be in a position where people listen. I wanted to do this while I was up in Scotland, but I didn't have the pull. Now I've managed to speak to the club here and the club are backing me on it.

"It's time we use the platform we have to give something back. I see players doing it. I see people like [Former Wimbledon teammate] Adebayo Akinfenwa giving something back.

"I've been lucky enough to put in this position, and it's nice for me to give something back."