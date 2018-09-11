UEFA Nations League - Group B3
Bos-Herze19:45Austria
Venue: Bilino Polje, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bosnia-Herzegovina v Austria

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

  • 12Sehic
  • 4Todorovic
  • 15Sunjic
  • 17Zukanovic
  • 2Civic
  • 21Saric
  • 7Besic
  • 10Pjanic
  • 8Visca
  • 11Dzeko
  • 9Duljevic

Substitutes

  • 1Kjosevski
  • 5Nastic
  • 13Cimirot
  • 14Prcic
  • 16Bajic
  • 18Kodro
  • 19Krunic
  • 20Zakaric
  • 22Piric
  • 23Milosevic

Austria

  • 1Lindner
  • 6Ilsanker
  • 15Prödl
  • 4Hinteregger
  • 21Lainer
  • 22Lazaro
  • 16Zulj
  • 20Grillitsch
  • 8Alaba
  • 11Gregoritsch
  • 7Arnautovic

Substitutes

  • 2Ulmer
  • 3Dragovic
  • 5Wimmer
  • 9Sabitzer
  • 10Schaub
  • 12Strebinger
  • 13Stankovic
  • 14Hierländer
  • 17Kainz
  • 18Schöpf
  • 19Burgstaller
  • 23Schlager
Referee:
Ruddy Buquet

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2Poland10101101
3Italy201112-11

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Albania210112-13
3Israel100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Serbia21103214
3Romania20202202
4Lithuania200203-30

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11004043
3Moldova100104-40
4San Marino100105-50

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Faroe Islands21013303
3Azerbaijan20201102
4Malta201124-21

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40
