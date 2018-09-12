Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Hampden, SFA, Celltic, Rangers, St Mirren, Hearts, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland captain Scott Brown has slammed the SFA's decision to remain at Hampden - labelling it one of the worst he has ever experienced for atmosphere. (Daily Record)

Scottish FA chief executive Ian Maxwell believes a successful home nations bid to host the 2030 World Cup finals could help fund the redevelopment of Hampden Park as a state of the art stadium. (Scotsman)

Gus MacPherson looks set to quit Queen's Park and return to St Mirren as technical director, a newly-created role to help new boss Oran Kearney.(Scottish Sun)

Celtic captain Scott Brown expects to sign a new contract soon, having begun talks over an extension to his contract which expires at the end of the season. (Herald, print edition)

Alex McLeish has confirmed Steven Naismith's scoring heroics against Albania made him Scotland's first-choice striker for next month's Nations League trip to Israel. (Daily Record)

Lord Willie Haughey put up the money to save Hampden after reading revelations on the national stadium's plight. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Alex McLeish has challenged Leigh Griffiths to battle his way back into his Scotland plans. (Scottish Sun)

John Souttar has dedicated his senior Scotland breakthrough to Craig Levein as he looks forward to returning to work under the recuperated Hearts manager. (Scotsman)

Former Celtic left-back Mo Camara, who has watched Kieran Tierney as part of both Sunderland and Manchester United's scouting networks, insists the Hoops star could walk into a top-five English side. (Scottish Sun)

Experienced defender Charlie Mulgrew believes John Souttar, the 21-year-old Hearts centre-back, can be Scotland's answer to John Stones. (The Times, print edition)

Mark Milligan hopes to make his Hibs debut against Kilmarnock on Saturday - four weeks after clinching his move to Edinburgh. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Livingston striker Lee Miller will be out for four months with a knee injury after tests revealed a partial tear in his posterior cruciate ligament. (Daily Record, print edition)

Hearts midfielder Harry Cochrane is set for a two-week spell on the sidelines through injury. (Edinburgh Evening News, print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Glasgow Warriors were forced to travel to South Africa without Niko Matawalu after a visa issue prevented him even boarding the flight to London for the first leg of the trip. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)