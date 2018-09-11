Patrick Bamford: Leeds United striker ruled out for four months with knee injury

Patrick Bamford is yet to start a league match for Leeds United, having made five substitute appearances so far

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has been ruled out for four months with a knee injury.

The 25-year-old has scored once in seven appearances for Leeds since joining from Middlesbrough in August in a transfer worth up to £10m.

The former England Under-21 forward suffered the injury in an under-23s match against Bristol City on Friday.

"This is clearly disappointing news for Patrick and for everyone at Leeds," said director of football Victor Orta.

"Patrick has settled in well, quickly becoming an important player for Marcelo Bielsa and a popular part of the group."

Bielsa's side, who are top of the Championship with 14 points from six games, visit Millwall on Saturday.