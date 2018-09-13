Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 14 September

Connah's Quay Nomads v Newtown; 19:45 BST: Second-placed Nomads suffered their second league defeat on Tuesday, losing 1-0 at home to Caernarfon. Andy Morrison's men host a Newtown side beaten 3-0 at Carmarthen last weekend. Nomads won 4-0 in last season's corresponding fixture at Deeside Stadium.

Llanelli Town v The New Saints, 19:45 BST: New Saints are three points clear at the top of the table after Tuesday's games, when they thrashed Aberystwyth Town 6-0. Llanelli are in the bottom two following their 3-1 loss at Bala Town last Saturday.. The clubs have not faced each other in the league since the 2012-13 season, with Saints winning 6-0 in the last meeting at Stebonheath Park.

Saturday, 15 September

Caernarfon Town v Barry Town; 14:30 BST: Caernarfon moved up to fifth after Tuesday's 1-0 win at Connah's Quay while Barry are eighth after last Saturday's 2-0 loss at Llandudno. Neal Eardley's Caernarfon won 2-0 the last time the sides met, in last season's Welsh Cup third round.

Cefn Druids v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: Cefn slipped back to the bottom of the table after last Sunday's defeat at Cardiff Met while Carmarthen are seventh after their second successive win, a 3-0 victory over Newtown. Last season's corresponding fixture at The Rock ended in a goalless draw,

Aberystwyth Town v Bala Town; 19:30 BST: Aberystwyth have lost three of their opening five games including Tuesday's heavy defeat at leaders New Saints. Fourth-placed Bala beat Llanelli last Saturday and are one of four clubs on nine points.

Sunday, 16 September

Cardiff Met v Llandudno; 14:30 BST: Cardiff Met returned to winning ways after two consecutive defeats with a 1-0 win over Cefn Druids last Sunday while Llandudno secured their first win, a 2-0 home victory over Barry Town. Last season's corresponding fixture saw the home side win 1-0 thanks to Chris Baker's goal.

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 15 September: Merthyr Town v Metropolitan Police; 15:00 BST

Evo-Stik Northern Premier League West Division

Saturday, 15 September: Clitheroe v Colwyn Bay; 15:00 BST

Welsh Premier Women's League Cup

Sunday, 16 September

Caernarfon Town Women v Llandudno Ladies; 14:00 BST

Cyncoed Ladies v Briton Ferry Llansawel Ladies; 14:00 BST