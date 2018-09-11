West Ham refuse to retract claim public is being 'misled' over London Stadium finances

West Ham relocated to London Stadium in 2016

West Ham have refused to retract claims that the public is being "misled" by London Stadium's owners over the venue's financial struggles.

London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) said it was running at a loss because of "low rents" paid by the Hammers, a claim the club dispute.

LLDC asked for a retraction of the club's claim it had misled the public.

In response, West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady says the owners "have not managed costs competently".

In a letter, to London Assembly deputy chairman Tony Arbour, seen by the BBC, Brady says LLDC chief executive Lyn Garner "omitted a number of key facts" at a London Assembly meeting last Friday.

Garner had said: "The elephant in the room is that the fee [West Ham] pay us for usage costs does not cover the event-day costs."

The Premier League club responded by saying it was "concerned" that "the public and, more importantly, taxpayers" were being "deliberately misled" over the long-running financial struggles of a stadium that was built for the London Olympics in 2012.

The Hammers say they contribute a total of £10m a year in revenue, including rent.

A letter sent by LLDC chairman Sir Peter Hendy on Monday in response to West Ham's statement read: "This is an extremely serious and damaging statement to make against public officials appearing before elected assembly members and we will be asking West Ham to retract the claim."

The letter adds: "Their claim that we enjoy £10m from our association with West Ham is simply wrong and the money we generate from West Ham does not cover the cost of putting on the match days."

In her letter, the latest response from the club, Brady says: "In our view, the actual elephant in the room is the E20's [LLDC's] failure to manage the operating costs competently.

"I would like to make clear to you that at no time did West Ham state that LLDC officials had lied. We said the statement Ms Garner had made was misleading the public because it did not present all the facts. We stand by that statement."