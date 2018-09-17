Championship
Derby19:45Blackburn
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Blackburn Rovers

Craig Bryson Derby
Craig Bryson may feature for Derby after missing Saturday's loss to Rotherham
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Craig Bryson and David Nugent are both in contention for Derby after missing Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rotherham.

But Tom Lawrence misses out after his straight red card in that game.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has hinted he may make changes for the second of three games in a week, with a trip to Stoke City to follow on Saturday.

Long-term absentees Dom Samuel and Ben Gladwin (both knee) will not feature, but Mowbray reports no new injury concerns among his squad.

Match facts

  • Derby lost their last home match against Blackburn in September 2016 - they have not lost consecutive home league matches against them since August 1966.
  • Blackburn have not won three consecutive league games against Derby (excl. playoffs) since February 1992.
  • Derby are looking to win three straight home league matches without conceding a goal for the first time since December 2017.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has lost three of his nine matches against Derby in all competitions (W5 D1), with one of those defeats coming in the Championship play-off final in May 2007 (Derby 1-0 West Brom).
  • Blackburn have conceded seven goals in their last four league matches, as many as in their previous 13 games combined.
  • Blackburn striker Danny Graham scored and assisted as a substitute in Rovers' last league win at Pride Park in September 2016 - his goal ended a sequence of 25 passes, the second most passes made directly before a goal in the division that season.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
View full Championship table

