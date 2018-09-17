Derby County v Blackburn Rovers

Craig Bryson may feature for Derby after missing Saturday's loss to Rotherham

Craig Bryson and David Nugent are both in contention for Derby after missing Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rotherham.

But Tom Lawrence misses out after his straight red card in that game.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has hinted he may make changes for the second of three games in a week, with a trip to Stoke City to follow on Saturday.

Long-term absentees Dom Samuel and Ben Gladwin (both knee) will not feature, but Mowbray reports no new injury concerns among his squad.

