Derby County v Blackburn Rovers
-
- From the section Championship
Craig Bryson and David Nugent are both in contention for Derby after missing Saturday's 1-0 loss to Rotherham.
But Tom Lawrence misses out after his straight red card in that game.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has hinted he may make changes for the second of three games in a week, with a trip to Stoke City to follow on Saturday.
Long-term absentees Dom Samuel and Ben Gladwin (both knee) will not feature, but Mowbray reports no new injury concerns among his squad.
Match facts
- Derby lost their last home match against Blackburn in September 2016 - they have not lost consecutive home league matches against them since August 1966.
- Blackburn have not won three consecutive league games against Derby (excl. playoffs) since February 1992.
- Derby are looking to win three straight home league matches without conceding a goal for the first time since December 2017.
- Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has lost three of his nine matches against Derby in all competitions (W5 D1), with one of those defeats coming in the Championship play-off final in May 2007 (Derby 1-0 West Brom).
- Blackburn have conceded seven goals in their last four league matches, as many as in their previous 13 games combined.
- Blackburn striker Danny Graham scored and assisted as a substitute in Rovers' last league win at Pride Park in September 2016 - his goal ended a sequence of 25 passes, the second most passes made directly before a goal in the division that season.