Wigan Athletic v Hull City
-
- From the section Championship
Darron Gibson could start his first game for Wigan since the opening day when they host Hull on Tuesday.
However, fellow midfielder Sam Morsy will be suspended following his red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Brentford.
Hull boss Nigel Adkins awaits late fitness checks on Daniel Batty (knee), and Stephen Kingsley (head).
Chris Martin, on loan from Derby, is expected to be on the bench again after making his debut against Ipswich.
Match facts
- Wigan and Hull last faced one another in January 2011, with Wigan winning 3-2 at the KC Stadium in an FA Cup tie.
- Hull haven't won an away league match at Wigan since October 1996, a 2-1 victory with goals from Richard Peacock and Simon Trevitt.
- This is only the 17th league meeting between Wigan and Hull - but the sides will have met in all four divisions of the Football League after this match.
- Hull manager Nigel Adkins was in goal for Wigan Athletic when Hull won 1-0 in September 1991 in one of the Tigers' only two away league wins at Wigan.
- In his two previous appearances against Hull in all competitions, Wigan's Callum McManaman has had a direct hand in all four goals his sides have scored, assisting Sunderland's opener in September 2017 (1-1), and scoring one and assisting two of Wigan's three goals back in January 2011 (3-2).
- Both Wigan and Hull have lost five points from leading positions in the Championship this season, only Blackburn (7), Millwall (7) and Birmingham (6) have lost more.