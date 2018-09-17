Leeds United v Preston North End

Adam Forshaw may make his start for Leeds following a foot injury after coming on from the bench against Millwall

Adam Forshaw could start after featuring for Leeds United's Under-23s in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ryan Edmonson, who made the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Millwall, may be absent with a knock.

Preston are without suspended midfield pair Ben Pearson and Ryan Ledson, as well as Calum Woods and Sean Maguire (both hamstring).

Alan Browne is still recovering from a calf strain sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Match facts