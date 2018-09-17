Leeds United v Preston North End
-
- From the section Championship
Adam Forshaw could start after featuring for Leeds United's Under-23s in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.
Ryan Edmonson, who made the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Millwall, may be absent with a knock.
Preston are without suspended midfield pair Ben Pearson and Ryan Ledson, as well as Calum Woods and Sean Maguire (both hamstring).
Alan Browne is still recovering from a calf strain sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.
Match facts
- Leeds have only lost one of their last seven league meetings with Preston (W4 D2), but that defeat came in their most recent encounter in April (1-3 at Deepdale).
- Since scoring six goals in a 6-4 win in September 2010, Preston haven not scored in any of their last three league visits to Elland Road.
- Preston are looking to beat Leeds in three successive matches in all competitions for the first time since March 1958, when they won six straight games against the Whites.
- Leeds United are unbeaten in their first seven league matches in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.
- Preston boss Alex Neil has never lost at Elland Road (W2 D2), but his Norwich side were knocked out on penalties in the League Cup back in October 2016 following a 2-2 draw.
- Kemar Roofe has scored three goals in four league games against Preston, only against QPR (4) has the striker netted more goals for Leeds.