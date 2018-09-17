Championship
Leeds19:45Preston
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Preston North End

Adam Forshaw Leeds
Adam Forshaw may make his start for Leeds following a foot injury after coming on from the bench against Millwall
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Adam Forshaw could start after featuring for Leeds United's Under-23s in a 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Ryan Edmonson, who made the bench for Saturday's 1-1 draw with Millwall, may be absent with a knock.

Preston are without suspended midfield pair Ben Pearson and Ryan Ledson, as well as Calum Woods and Sean Maguire (both hamstring).

Alan Browne is still recovering from a calf strain sustained on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

Match facts

  • Leeds have only lost one of their last seven league meetings with Preston (W4 D2), but that defeat came in their most recent encounter in April (1-3 at Deepdale).
  • Since scoring six goals in a 6-4 win in September 2010, Preston haven not scored in any of their last three league visits to Elland Road.
  • Preston are looking to beat Leeds in three successive matches in all competitions for the first time since March 1958, when they won six straight games against the Whites.
  • Leeds United are unbeaten in their first seven league matches in consecutive seasons for the first time in their history.
  • Preston boss Alex Neil has never lost at Elland Road (W2 D2), but his Norwich side were knocked out on penalties in the League Cup back in October 2016 following a 2-2 draw.
  • Kemar Roofe has scored three goals in four league games against Preston, only against QPR (4) has the striker netted more goals for Leeds.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
