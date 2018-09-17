Championship
Aston Villa19:45Rotherham
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Rotherham United

Joe Newell in action for Rotherham
Joe Newell has missed Rotherham's past two games through injury
Follow live text coverage from 19:15 BST on Tuesday

Aston Villa are likely to be without strikers Scott Hogan and Keinan Davis, who are recovering from groin injuries.

On-loan Everton winger Yannick Bolasie could make his first start, while Tammy Abraham is in line for his home debut.

Rotherham midfielder Richie Towell may be rested after his first start of the season on Saturday, but Joe Newell (hip) has returned to training.

Defender Clark Robertson (groin) remains sidelined, along with long-term absentee Sean Raggett (ankle).

Match facts

  • Aston Villa have won their last four matches against Rotherham in all competitions, beating them twice in their most recent league meetings during 2016-17.
  • Rotherham have lost four of their previous five league trips to Villa Park, winning the other 2-1 in October 1971.
  • Steve Bruce's only home league defeat to Rotherham as manager came in April 2001 as Wigan manager - current Millers boss Paul Warne was playing for Rotherham that day.
  • Aston Villa are winless in their last five Championship matches (L1 D4), last going six without a victory back in February 2017 (run of nine).
  • Rotherham have lost 25 of their last 28 Championship matches away from home (D3), last winning back in April 2016, 4-0 at MK Dons.
  • Aston Villa have not lost at home in the league when scoring the first goal in any of their last 35 such matches (W28 D7), winning nine of the last 10 (D1).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 18th September 2018

  • WiganWigan Athletic19:45HullHull City
  • Aston VillaAston Villa19:45RotherhamRotherham United
  • DerbyDerby County19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • IpswichIpswich Town19:45BrentfordBrentford
  • LeedsLeeds United19:45PrestonPreston North End
  • StokeStoke City20:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion20:00Bristol CityBristol City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds74301551015
2Brentford7421146814
3Bristol City7421126614
4Middlesbrough742193614
5Sheff Utd7403129312
6Swansea733175212
7Derby7403109112
8West Brom73221610611
9Sheff Wed73221111011
10Bolton7322910-111
11Wigan73131110110
12Aston Villa72411212010
13Blackburn724189-110
14Rotherham7304611-59
15Nottm Forest71518808
16Norwich72231012-28
17Hull7214811-37
18QPR7214514-97
19Millwall713379-26
20Stoke7133913-46
21Birmingham705257-25
22Reading7124811-35
23Preston7124712-55
24Ipswich7034511-63
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you