West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City
West Brom midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his Baggies debut against Bristol City after signing for Darren Moore's side on Friday.
Fellow midfielder James Morrison is still a doubt with a groin injury.
Bristol City are likely to be without defender Eros Pisano after the Italian picked up a hip problem in training.
Nathan Baker has shaken off his injury problems but is expected to remain on the bench after Saturday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting between West Brom and Bristol City since January 2016, when the Baggies won an FA Cup third round replay 1-0 at Ashton Gate.
- Bristol City have won just one of their last 12 away visits to the Hawthorns in all competitions (D4 L7), a 1-0 win in December 1993 with Brian Tinnion - who later had a brief spell as player-manager - scoring the winner.
- West Brom are looking to win three straight league games at home for the first time since a run of four in February 2017.
- After a 13-match winless away run in the league, Bristol City have won their last two on the road. The Robins last won three successive away games in the Championship back in October last season.
- West Brom have used 18 different players in the league in 2018-19. Only Brentford (17) have used fewer than the Baggies in the Championship so far.
- West Brom striker Dwight Gayle has scored in each of his previous two league appearances against Bristol City, doing so for Peterborough in December 2012 and for Newcastle in August 2016.