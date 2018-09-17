Ipswich Town v Brentford

Dean Smith's Brentford will be looking to pile more misery on bottom club Ipswich

Ipswich will be without centre-back Toto Nsiala as he completes his three-match ban when Brentford visit Portman Road.

Tractor Boys boss Paul Hurst, who remains without a league win, also has one mystery injury concern in the camp.

Brentford striker Neal Maupay currently tops the Championship scoring charts with seven goals and will continue to lead the line.

Defender Rico Henry is back in training after a year out with a knee injury.

Match facts