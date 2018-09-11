Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Latvia U21 v England U21
Line-ups
Latvia U21
- 12Zommers
- 21TobersBooked at 82mins
- 17Kolesovs
- 5Cernomordijs
- 2Sorokins
- 7Saveljevs
- 20EmsisSubstituted forSoloveiciksat 74'minutes
- 13Jurkovskis
- 14KigursSubstituted forKrusatinsat 63'minutes
- 10Fjodorovs
- 11IvanovsSubstituted forKurtissat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Kurakins
- 3Soloveiciks
- 4Gulbis
- 6Sandis Strods
- 9Kurtiss
- 16Krusatins
- 22Grinbergs
England U21
- 1Henderson
- 12Kenny
- 16Tomori
- 15Clarke-Salter
- 18Walker-Peters
- 8Dowell
- 17Davies
- 19Mount
- 20Solanke
- 21LookmanSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 63'minutes
- 23AbrahamSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 4L Cook
- 5Fry
- 6Calvert-Lewin
- 10Maddison
- 11R Sessegnon
- 13Gunn
- 14Onomah
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away8
- Corners
- Home0
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Foul by Vladislavs Soloveiciks (Latvia U21).
Dominic Solanke (England U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Vladislavs Fjodorovs (Latvia U21).
Attempt saved. Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andris Krusatins with a headed pass.
Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21).
Booking
Kristers Tobers (Latvia U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristers Tobers (Latvia U21).
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Tammy Abraham.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marks Kurtiss (Latvia U21).
Offside, Latvia U21. Kristers Tobers tries a through ball, but Andris Krusatins is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia U21. Marks Kurtiss replaces Nikita Ivanovs.
Foul by Tom Davies (England U21).
Aleksejs Saveljevs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia U21. Vladislavs Soloveiciks replaces Eduards Emsis because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Latvia U21 1, England U21 2. Mason Mount (England U21) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Eduards Emsis (Latvia U21) because of an injury.
Jake Clarke-Salter (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nikita Ivanovs (Latvia U21).
Foul by Dominic Solanke (England U21).
Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis (Latvia U21).
Attempt missed. Kyle Walker-Peters (England U21) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, England U21. Ryan Sessegnon replaces Ademola Lookman.
Substitution
Substitution, Latvia U21. Andris Krusatins replaces Martins Kigurs.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kristaps Zommers.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (England U21) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Raivis Andris Jurkovskis.
Corner, England U21. Conceded by Kristaps Zommers.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (England U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Dominic Solanke (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Attempt missed. Tammy Abraham (England U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Kyle Walker-Peters with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Martins Kigurs (Latvia U21) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Vladislavs Sorokins.
Foul by Mason Mount (England U21).
Antonijs Cernomordijs (Latvia U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.