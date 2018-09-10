Match ends, Serbia 2, Romania 2.
Nations League: Serbia 2-2 Romania
-
- From the section Football
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Serbia were held at home by Romania in League C of the Nations League.
Mitrovic has been in fine goalscoring form for Fulham this season, netting four times in the Premier League, and he scrambled in Serbia's opener.
His second was sensational, flicking the ball up inside the box and volleying home.
Romania equalised twice through Nicolae Stanciu's penalty and George Tucudean's neat finish from a corner.
Serbia are second in the group after their opening victory over Lithuania, who suffered their second successive defeat against Montenegro.
Line-ups
Serbia
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Rukavina
- 5Spajic
- 13Veljkovic
- 11KolarovBooked at 47mins
- 6Maksimovic
- 14LukicSubstituted forMaticat 71'minutes
- 10Tadic
- 20Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forKosticat 64'minutes
- 22LjajicSubstituted forPrijovicat 77'minutes
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 3Rodic
- 4Milenkovic
- 7Zivkovic
- 8Prijovic
- 12Rajkovic
- 15Vukovic
- 16Krsticic
- 17Kostic
- 18Radonjic
- 21Matic
- 23Vasiljevic
Romania
- 12TatarusanuBooked at 85mins
- 4Manea
- 5Balasa
- 22Sapunaru
- 11Bancu
- 7ChipciuBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRotariuat 90+4'minutes
- 15Anton
- 18Marin
- 23Stanciu
- 19TucudeanSubstituted forKeseruat 82'minutes
- 21DragusSubstituted forMitritaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pantilimon
- 2Benzar
- 3Tosca
- 6Baluta
- 8Stoian
- 9Rotariu
- 10Maxim
- 13Keseru
- 14Budescu
- 16Nita
- 20Mitrita
- Referee:
- Vladislav Bezborodov
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Serbia 2, Romania 2.
Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Dorin Rotariu replaces Alexandru Chipciu.
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Nicusor Bancu.
Attempt saved. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Chipciu.
Offside, Romania. Nicolae Stanciu tries a through ball, but Claudiu Keseru is caught offside.
Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexandru Mitrita (Romania).
Booking
Ciprian Tatarusanu (Romania) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Prijovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Prijovic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Romania. Claudiu Keseru replaces George Tucudean.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match George Tucudean (Romania) because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Prijovic replaces Adem Ljajic.
Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).
Cristian Sapunaru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).
Offside, Romania. Nicolae Stanciu tries a through ball, but George Tucudean is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Matic replaces Sasa Lukic.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Anton (Romania).
Attempt missed. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Rukavina.
Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Nicusor Bancu.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 2, Romania 2. George Tucudean (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Romania. Conceded by Uros Spajic.
Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).
Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nicusor Bancu (Romania).
Substitution
Substitution, Serbia. Filip Kostic replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Goal!
Goal! Serbia 2, Romania 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Razvan Marin (Romania).
Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia).