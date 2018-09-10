UEFA Nations League - Group C4
Serbia2Romania2

Nations League: Serbia 2-2 Romania

Aleksandar Mitrovic
Mitrovic has scored four times for Fulham this season

Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice as Serbia were held at home by Romania in League C of the Nations League.

Mitrovic has been in fine goalscoring form for Fulham this season, netting four times in the Premier League, and he scrambled in Serbia's opener.

His second was sensational, flicking the ball up inside the box and volleying home.

Romania equalised twice through Nicolae Stanciu's penalty and George Tucudean's neat finish from a corner.

Serbia are second in the group after their opening victory over Lithuania, who suffered their second successive defeat against Montenegro.

Line-ups

Serbia

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Rukavina
  • 5Spajic
  • 13Veljkovic
  • 11KolarovBooked at 47mins
  • 6Maksimovic
  • 14LukicSubstituted forMaticat 71'minutes
  • 10Tadic
  • 20Milinkovic-SavicSubstituted forKosticat 64'minutes
  • 22LjajicSubstituted forPrijovicat 77'minutes
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 3Rodic
  • 4Milenkovic
  • 7Zivkovic
  • 8Prijovic
  • 12Rajkovic
  • 15Vukovic
  • 16Krsticic
  • 17Kostic
  • 18Radonjic
  • 21Matic
  • 23Vasiljevic

Romania

  • 12TatarusanuBooked at 85mins
  • 4Manea
  • 5Balasa
  • 22Sapunaru
  • 11Bancu
  • 7ChipciuBooked at 42minsSubstituted forRotariuat 90+4'minutes
  • 15Anton
  • 18Marin
  • 23Stanciu
  • 19TucudeanSubstituted forKeseruat 82'minutes
  • 21DragusSubstituted forMitritaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pantilimon
  • 2Benzar
  • 3Tosca
  • 6Baluta
  • 8Stoian
  • 9Rotariu
  • 10Maxim
  • 13Keseru
  • 14Budescu
  • 16Nita
  • 20Mitrita
Referee:
Vladislav Bezborodov

Match Stats

Home TeamSerbiaAway TeamRomania
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Serbia 2, Romania 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Serbia 2, Romania 2.

Attempt saved. Nemanja Matic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Romania. Dorin Rotariu replaces Alexandru Chipciu.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Aleksandar Kolarov.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Nicusor Bancu.

Attempt saved. Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandru Chipciu.

Offside, Romania. Nicolae Stanciu tries a through ball, but Claudiu Keseru is caught offside.

Antonio Rukavina (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alexandru Mitrita (Romania).

Booking

Ciprian Tatarusanu (Romania) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Prijovic (Serbia) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic with a through ball.

Attempt missed. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Prijovic with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Romania. Claudiu Keseru replaces George Tucudean.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match George Tucudean (Romania) because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Aleksandar Prijovic replaces Adem Ljajic.

Foul by Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia).

Cristian Sapunaru (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nemanja Matic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by George Tucudean (Romania).

Offside, Romania. Nicolae Stanciu tries a through ball, but George Tucudean is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Nemanja Matic replaces Sasa Lukic.

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul Anton (Romania).

Attempt missed. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Dusan Tadic (Serbia) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Antonio Rukavina.

Corner, Serbia. Conceded by Nicusor Bancu.

Goal!

Goal! Serbia 2, Romania 2. George Tucudean (Romania) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolae Stanciu with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Romania. Conceded by Uros Spajic.

Attempt blocked. Nicolae Stanciu (Romania) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Serbia).

Alexandru Mitrita (Romania) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Dusan Tadic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Nicusor Bancu (Romania).

Substitution

Substitution, Serbia. Filip Kostic replaces Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Goal!

Goal! Serbia 2, Romania 1. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

Sasa Lukic (Serbia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Razvan Marin (Romania).

Foul by Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 10th September 2018

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belarus11005053
2Luxembourg11004043
3Moldova100104-40
4San Marino100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France21102114
2Germany10100001
3Netherlands100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kosovo21102024
2Faroe Islands21013303
3Azerbaijan20201102
4Malta201124-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11002023
2Wales21014313
3R. of Ireland100114-30

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11006063
2Belgium00000000
3Iceland100106-60

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Scotland11002023
2Albania210112-13
3Israel100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Russia11002113
2Turkey21014403
3Sweden100123-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland11001013
2Greece11001013
3Estonia100101-10
4Hungary100101-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine22003126
2Czech Rep100112-10
3Slovakia100101-10

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macedonia22004046
2Liechtenstein21013213
3Armenia210123-13
4Gibraltar200204-40

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11002113
2Croatia00000000
3England100112-10

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Georgia22003036
2Andorra20201102
3Latvia201101-11
4Kazakhstan201113-21

M

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Montenegro21102024
2Serbia21103214
3Romania20202202
4Lithuania200203-30

N

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal11001013
2Poland10101101
3Italy201112-11

O

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bulgaria22003126
2Norway21012113
3Cyprus210123-13
4Slovenia200224-20

P

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bos-Herze11002113
2Austria00000000
3Northern Ireland100112-10
View full UEFA Nations League tables

