Terry McPhillips: Blackpool interim manager handed permanent role on 12-month rolling contract

Blackpool have confirmed manager Terry McPhillips as the permanent manager on a 12-month rolling contract.

McPhillips took over the Seasiders on an interim basis after Gary Bowyer left following the opening day draw with Wycombe Wanderers.

After losing his first game in charge, the 49-year-old has since led Blackpool on an eight-match unbeaten run.

"It's an offer I couldn't turn down, becoming the manager of Blackpool," McPhillips said.

