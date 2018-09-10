Martin O'Neill: Republic boss says Ward audio on Keane-Arter row 'doesn't tally'

Roy Keane's confrontation with Harry Arter led to the Bournemouth player pulling out of the Republic squad

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says an audio recording giving details of the row between Roy Keane and Harry Arter "doesn't tally" with the events.

Audio has emerged apparently of Republic player Stephen Ward colourfully describing the incident which happened last May.

Arter pulled out of last Thursday's game against Wales and Tuesday's friendly against Poland in Wroclaw.

"Stephen wasn't there, he's just picking up on things," said O'Neill.

"Something that we talked about at the beginning of the week. Probably not anything more to really report."

Questioned during Monday's Republic of Ireland news conference in Poland, O'Neill did attribute the audio recording to Ward.

Keane's original row with Arter was also reported to involve Jonathan Walters although the veteran striker did play in the 4-1 Nations League hammering by Wales before returning to his club Ipswich Town on Friday.

O'Neill defends 'brilliant' Keane

O'Neill strongly denied suggestions that Keane has become a liability within the Republic management team.

The former Celtic boss also said that he accepted "full responsibility" for Keane's clash with Arter and Walters.

"In my time as a manager, I've chosen two brilliant, brilliant assistant managers, two characters, two world-class players: John Robertson and the young man himself, Roy Keane.

"They're different, but at the end of it all, none of them have ever let me down. John Robertson criticised players; Roy has a different way.

"I take the responsibility for it at the end of the day because that's my job," added O'Neill, who denied that Keane has a bad relationship with the Republic players.

Stephen Ward is missing Tuesday's friendly because of injury after starting against Wales last Thursday

Injured Ward missing Poland game

Burnley defender Ward also played in the game in Cardiff but has not made the trip to Poland because of a knock.

"I think differences of what was said... a confrontation with Jon and a confrontation with Harry. Jon is fine, absolutely fine. Harry perhaps not so fine," continued O'Neill.

"But I said to you before, you'd have to ask if that is the complete reason why Harry is not participating in these games this time."

"It doesn't tally," insisted O'Neill of the apparent recording.

The manager added that such rows happen within the squad "all the time".

"I will be astonished if there isn't one between now and November," added the Republic boss.

I had a row with Meyler on Friday - O'Neill

Pointing to David Meyler sitting beside him at the news conference, O'Neill said that he had had a disagreement with the Reading player last Friday.

"I have had one with the man sitting beside me last Friday. I have got the utmost regard for him as a person, as I said to him I might have a difference of opinion about his ability, but that's not the point.

"For him to take the criticism I gave in front of the rest of the team was extremely strong. He's a strong person, a really strong person."

With Seamus Coleman ruled out of Tuesday's game by injury, Meyler is expected to come into the Republic team to as captain.