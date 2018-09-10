Uefa Nations League: Turkey come from 2-0 down to beat Sweden

Galatasaray midfielder Emre Akbaba had previously scored once for Turkey - tripling that total in a dramatic finish in Solna

Emre Akbaba scored twice late on as Turkey completed an extraordinary comeback from 2-0 down to beat Sweden in the Nations League.

The Swedes, beaten by England in July's World Cup quarter-finals, seemed to be comfortable when Viktor Claesson added to Isaac Kiese Thelin's opener.

Hakan Calhanoglu's curling shot made it 2-1 in Solna before late drama.

Emre finished off a superb team move to equalise in the 88th minute, then glanced in Serdar Gurler's fine cross.

That goal, two minutes into stoppage time, gave Turkey their first win in League B's Group 2, having lost their opener 2-1 on Friday at home to Russia - the early leaders of the table.

Sweden, playing their first competitive match since England beat them in Samara, had scored the most spectacular goal of the night when Claesson thumped into the top corner from 25 yards to put them two ahead.

Janne Andersson's side, bottom of the group, will seek to gain their first Nations League points when they play Russia in Kaliningrad on 11 October.