BBC Sport - Whyte ready to step up for Northern Ireland - O'Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says Gavin Whyte's progress since moving to professional football shows he can make it on the international stage.

Whyte has impressed for Oxford United after his switch from Crusaders and he is in line to make his Northern Ireland debut in Tuesday's friendly with Israel in Belfast.

O'Neill added that he was impressed with the other youngsters in the squad, including Jamal Lewis and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

