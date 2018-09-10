BBC Sport - Northern Ireland have to get winning mentality back - Evans
NI have to get winning mentality back - Evans
Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says it is important to bounce back from the weekend defeat by Bosnia-Herzgovina by beating Israel in Tuesday's friendly in Belfast.
The Leicester City player says there were a lot of positives to take from the 2-1 loss on Saturday in the Nations League opener.
Evans has also been impressed with the young talent coming through the international ranks.