Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans says it is important to bounce back from the weekend defeat by Bosnia-Herzgovina by beating Israel in Tuesday's friendly in Belfast.

The Leicester City player says there were a lot of positives to take from the 2-1 loss on Saturday in the Nations League opener.

Evans has also been impressed with the young talent coming through the international ranks.

