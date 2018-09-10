La Liga US game - players to have final say on Girona v Barcelona, says union

Girona - Catalonian neighbours of Barcelona - have yet to confirm the match details

Players will have the final say on plans to play Girona's 'home' match against Barcelona in Miami, according to the Spanish players' union (AFE).

Girona are working with La Liga and Barcelona over the match, which is due to take place on 27 January.

La Liga, Spain's top flight, has agreed to play one game a season in the US as part of a 15-year deal with media company Relevent.

At Monday's meeting with La Liga, AFE reiterated its "unease" at the plans.

"The players, through AFE, will be those who make a final decision on the match to be played in the United States," the AFE said in a statement, noting the "discomfort of the players due to the lack of information about the agreement".

The union has requested a report on the plans, which will then be shared with the players, through their captains.

In August, players from all La Liga sides met to discuss the issue with AFE president David Aganzo, who refused to rule out strike action.

Girona is in Catalonia, about 60 miles north east of Barcelona. The club say the match represents a chance for expansion and growth, both for the club and the region.

La Liga is planning to subsidise travel and accommodation for fans affected by the relocated match.