Swindon Town v Newport County

Swindon's Lawrence Vigouroux is one of three goalkeepers in Chile's 24-man squad

Swindon Town will be without Lawrence Vigouroux for Tuesday's Checkatrade Trophy game with Newport County after the goalkeeper was called up by Chile.

The uncapped English-born 24-year-old was a surprise selection for friendlies against Japan and South Korea.

Newport County manager Mike Flynn will rotate his squad after Saturday's hard-fought win at Oldham Athletic saw them go joint top of League Two.

"There're players who need games and players dead on their feet," he said.

"It would be suicide to play them, I don't think it would be fair to them as there's one or two who are very close to having an injury."

Newport were already without on-loan Mark Harris as the Cardiff City striker was on Wales Under-21 duty, although the 19-year-old will not play for Rob Page's side against Portugal on Tuesday as he undergoes concussion protocols after a head knock in Saturday's win over Liechtenstein.

An earthquake saw Chile's game with Japan in Sapporo on Friday cancelled, but Vigouroux could still win his first cap on Tuesday against South Korea in Seoul.

Vigouroux got the call from Chile coach Reinaldo Rueda as captain Claudio Bravo is out of action because of the ruptured Achilles he suffered while training with Manchester City earlier this month,

"He [Vigouroux] is a 24-year-old youngster of great potential," Rueda said.

"I want to see him up close to evaluate him."