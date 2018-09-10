Fifpro World XI: Harry Kane, Kyle Walker & Kieran Trippier on 55-man list

Harry Kane scored six goals as England reached the World Cup semi-finals

England's Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Harry Kane have been named on a 55-man long list for the Fifpro World XI, alongside seven members of France's World Cup-winning team.

Liverpool quartet Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren have been included for the first time.

Wales' Gareth Bale misses out, and there also no Scottish or Northern Irish players on the list.

The list was complied from the votes of 25,000 footballers from 65 countries.

Players were asked to pick one goalkeeper, four defenders, three midfielders and three attackers who excelled in the 2017-18 season.

Tottenham striker Kane won the Golden Boot as leading scorer as England reached the World Cup semi-finals.

The French World Cup winners are Antoine Griezmann, N'Golo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Pavard, Paul Pogba, Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid's entire starting XI from their Champions League win against Liverpool in May made the list, including Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus in the summer, while new goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who signed from Chelsea, is also included.

But Bale, who scored twice for Real in the final, did not make the cut.

Premier League champions Manchester City have three players included in David Silva, Kevin de Bruyne and Walker.

Manchester United have Pogba, David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and Romelu Lukaku, while Everton's new Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina is among the 55 names.

The final XI will be revealed during the Best Fifa Football Awards in London on 24 September.