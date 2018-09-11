Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McLeish, Naismith, St Mirren, Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Alex McLeish reckons Steven Naismith proved him right for dropping Leigh Griffiths after the Scotland boss stunned the Tartan Army by naming Celtic striker Griffiths as a substitute against Albania. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Naismith says Scotland should forget about moving to BT Murrayfield - but reckons the national team must consider going on the road. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Anton Ferdinand is set to get Oran Kearney's new St Mirren regime off to a flier as the former English Premier League star closes in on a deal. (Daily Record)

Steven Naismith admitted he was desperate to make his mark under Alex McLeish - because he knew he might not have got a second chance to make a first impression. (Herald)

Australia coach Graham Arnold has vowed to thrash out Daniel Arzani's future at Celtic with Brendan Rodgers this week after the 19-year-old was left out of the Hoops' Europa League squad. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers youngster Ross McCrorie believes Lee Wallace is the perfect inspiration as he prepares to captain Scotland Under-21s tonight despite his problems at Ibrox. (Scotsman)

Callum McGregor reckons Scotland won back the trust of the nation last night. (Scottish Sun)

An Aberdeen supporters group has called on the SFA to clarify its disciplinary system following the recent decision to uphold Michael Devlin's red card against Kilmarnock. (Scotsman)

Ryan Porteous is hoping he has done enough to retain his place in Hibs' defence even though senior centre-back Darren McGregor is closing in on a return from injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Raith Rovers' board met last night to discuss the club's vacant managerial post, with former Kilmarnock boss Lee Clark the latest to be linked with the position. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Ross County goalkeeper Ross Munro aims to put pressure on Scott Fox but he insists no-one has helped him more than the Staggies' first choice. (Press and Journal)

OTHER GOSSIP

Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett looks set to be ruled out until the New Year with a suspected ruptured hamstring after his injury curse struck again. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Next year's Rugby World Cup could be the final edition of the tournament that is contested by 20 teams. (Scotsman)