Scottish Gossip: Scotland, McLeish, SFA, Hampden, Celtic, Rangers, St Mirren, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SFA are close to agreeing a £4m deal to purchase Hampden from Queen's Park. (Scottish Daily Mail)

Alex McLeish insists his reign kicks off for real against Albania tonight as he told his Scotland squad they could be Tartan Army heroes within the year. (Daily Record)

Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has revealed he'd love to pull on a Celtic shirt for Brendan Rodgers permanently. (Scottish Sun)

David Bates has lifted the lid on his Rangers exit and insists ex-gaffer Graeme Murty's claim he left for the money is completely untrue. (Daily Record)

Alex McLeish will not let Scotland's heavy defeat by Belgium deflect him from his plan to play a three-man defence in order to accommodate both Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson. (Scotsman)

John McGinn insists the low of Scotland's battering by Belgium would make the high of beating Albania even sweeter. (Scottish Sun)

Kris Boyd insists Steven Naismith can go on to become an automatic pick for his country once again after rekindling international career under Alex McLeish. (Daily Record, print edition)

Alex McLeish believes that his poor opening results as Scotland manager will be forgotten if he secures qualification for Euro 2020 in a year's time. (The Times, subscription required)

Former Celtic winger Aiden McGeady sees his future at Sunderland and has the ability and top-level experience to strengthen the club's quest for promotion from League One, his manager Jack Ross says. (Herald)

New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney has revealed he hopes to guide the Paisley club to the Premiership title. (Scotsman, print edition)

Stevie Mallan believes he'll be ready to hit top form when Hibs' Premiership campaign resumes this weekend with a visit from Kilmarnock. (Edinburgh Evening News)