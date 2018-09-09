Albania: Boss Christian Panucci insists his side are looking to beat Scotland

Christian Panucci (left) watches as his header beats Craig Gordon in Italy's win over Scotland in 2007

The night Scotland's dreams of reaching Euro 2008 were ended nearly 11 years ago was "probably the best night of my career", says Albania manager Christian Panucci.

The former Italy defender's injury-time header secured the visitors a 2-1 qualifying win at Hampden.

And he wants another success over Alex McLeish in Monday's Nations League tie.

"We will give them the utmost of respect but we will try and win the game," said Panucci.

McLeish was the manager as Panucci's header sent Italy to Euro 2008 instead of Scotland.

Albania arrive in Glasgow top of Group 1 in the Nations League Division C after beating Israel 1-0 at home on Friday.

On that same night Scotland lost 4-0 in a friendly to Belgium, and Panucci says his team can capitalise on their fragility.

Panucci, speaking through an interpreter, said: "The Scots will be suffering after the defeat and will be low on confidence.

"We know Scotland have good quality, and are difficult to play against."

He also revealed his side will make changes from the win over Israel in a bid to freshen the team up.

"We know our strengths and weakness but we come here to win the game," said the 45-year-old.

"This is a completely different game [from Israel], we will have differing tactics but we won't be playing the long ball. If we make the same mistakes as we did against Israel, Scotland will punish us dearly.

"I don't think there is a favourite for the group but clearly If we win, it gives us a big advantage. We need to be ready to win."