I want St Mirren to win the league - Oran Kearney

New St Mirren manager Oran Kearney says he wants to lead the club to the Scottish Premiership title.

The former Coleraine boss has agreed a three-year deal to succeed Alan Stubbs at the Paisley club and has already set himself a lofty target for his first job in full-time management.

"I want to win the league because the day I stepped in here [to Coleraine] I wanted to win the league and I wanted to win cups and trophies and everything else," Kearney told BBC Sport NI's Irish League Show.

Watch the full Irish League Show interview here from Sunday evening

