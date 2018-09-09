Match ends, Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0.
Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia: West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko scores winner
-
- From the section Football
West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko scored the only goal as Ukraine beat Slovakia in the Nations League in Lviv.
The 28-year-old, a £17.5m signing from Borussia Dortmund in July, converted a penalty on 80 minutes past Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.
It is the winger's first goal since scoring in Dortmund's German Cup defeat by Bayern Munich in December 2017.
Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine have won both games in Group B1, also defeating Czech Republic 2-1.
Since his arrival in east London, Yarmolenko has appeared from the bench in all four of West Ham's Premier League fixtures, with his only start coming in the Hammers' Carabao Cup victory over League One side AFC Wimbledon.
With 36 goals from 79 caps for his country, the former Dynamo Kiev man is second only to national team manager Shevchenko on Ukraine's list of all-time scorers.
Line-ups
Ukraine
- 12Pyatov
- 22Karavayev
- 5Burda
- 20Rakitskiy
- 2Matvyenko
- 6StepanenkoSubstituted forSydorchukat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 7Yarmolenko
- 11Marlos
- 8MalinovskiySubstituted forZinchenkoat 71'minutes
- 10KonoplyankaBooked at 64minsSubstituted forTsygankovat 78'minutes
- 18Yaremchuk
Substitutes
- 1Boyko
- 3Kravets
- 4Krivtsov
- 9Seleznyov
- 13Tsurikov
- 14Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 16Sydorchuk
- 17Zinchenko
- 19Makarenko
- 21Danchenko
- 23Lunin
Slovakia
- 23Dubravka
- 4Satka
- 3Skrtel
- 14Skriniar
- 15HubocanBooked at 16mins
- 19KuckaSubstituted forGregusat 78'minutes
- 22Lobotka
- 20Mak
- 17Hamsik
- 7WeissSubstituted forRusnákat 70'minutes
- 11NemecSubstituted forDudaat 65'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 1Kozácik
- 2Valjent
- 5Gyömbér
- 6Gregus
- 8Duda
- 9Pacinda
- 10Rusnák
- 12Sulla
- 13Hrosovsky
- 16Mazán
- 18Sabo
- 21Duris
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0.
Booking
Serhiy Sydorchuk (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card.
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mykyta Burda (Ukraine).
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Jan Gregus.
Offside, Slovakia. Milan Skriniar tries a through ball, but Martin Skrtel is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mykola Matvyenko with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) left footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt saved. Tomas Hubocan (Slovakia) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Yaroslav Rakitskiy.
Attempt blocked. Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Robert Mak.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Serhiy Sydorchuk replaces Taras Stepanenko because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine) because of an injury.
Jan Gregus (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine).
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Tomas Hubocan.
Attempt missed. Robert Mak (Slovakia) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is too high. Assisted by Lubomir Satka.
Goal!
Goal! Ukraine 1, Slovakia 0. Andriy Yarmolenko (Ukraine) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
Penalty conceded by Milan Skriniar (Slovakia) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov draws a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Jan Gregus replaces Juraj Kucka.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Viktor Tsygankov replaces Yevhen Konoplyanka.
Attempt missed. Marek Hamsik (Slovakia) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.
Booking
Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ondrej Duda (Slovakia).
Roman Yaremchuk (Ukraine) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Ukraine).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Ukraine. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
Substitution
Substitution, Ukraine. Oleksandr Zinchenko replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Attempt missed. Martin Skrtel (Slovakia) header from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Robert Mak with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Albert Rusnák replaces Vladimir Weiss.
Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.
Substitution
Substitution, Slovakia. Ondrej Duda replaces Adam Nemec.
Booking
Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Yevhen Konoplyanka (Ukraine).
Juraj Kucka (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.