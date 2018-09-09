Ukraine 1-0 Slovakia: West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko scores winner

From the section

Andriy Yarmolenko scored three goals in 18 appearances for Borussia Dortmund after joining the Bundesliga side in August 2017

West Ham United's Andriy Yarmolenko scored the only goal as Ukraine beat Slovakia in the Nations League in Lviv.

The 28-year-old, a £17.5m signing from Borussia Dortmund in July, converted a penalty on 80 minutes past Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

It is the winger's first goal since scoring in Dortmund's German Cup defeat by Bayern Munich in December 2017.

Andriy Shevchenko's Ukraine have won both games in Group B1, also defeating Czech Republic 2-1.

Since his arrival in east London, Yarmolenko has appeared from the bench in all four of West Ham's Premier League fixtures, with his only start coming in the Hammers' Carabao Cup victory over League One side AFC Wimbledon.

With 36 goals from 79 caps for his country, the former Dynamo Kiev man is second only to national team manager Shevchenko on Ukraine's list of all-time scorers.