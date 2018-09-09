Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray added to England squad for Switzerland friendly

Breaking news

Leicester City's Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray have been added to the England squad for Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland.

The pair have been drafted in from the England Under-21s.

Left-back Chilwell, 21, and forward Gray, 22, could both make their international debuts at Leicester's King Power Stadium against the Swiss.

Luke Shaw will return to Manchester United on Monday after suffering a concussion in Saturday's loss to Spain.

More to follow.

