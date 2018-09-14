Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss 'destined' for Premier League return

Brendan Rodgers had a little over three years in charge of Liverpool

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is "destined" to return to the Premier League "in the not too distant future", says ex-Liverpool player Danny Murphy.

Rodgers took the Anfield club to the brink of the title in 2014 before being sacked little over a year later.

He has since won six trophies at Celtic and Murphy told BBC Scotland Rodgers "has done as much as he can" at the Scottish champions.

"I think Brendan has maybe even surpassed expectations," he said.

"Could the Champions League have gone better? Maybe, but with what's he's had, he's done well."

The manner of Rodgers' departure from Liverpool - as well as the fact successor Jurgen Klopp guided them to last season's Champions League final - has overshadowed the success of that 2013-14 season.

But former England midfielder Murphy insists the Northern Irishman "did loads of things that season people forget" and that his reputation remains a positive one.

"He made Liverpool title challengers in a short space of time," Murphy said of Rodgers.

"And I'm convinced he's destined for a job back in the Premier League at some point in the not too distant future."