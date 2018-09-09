Republic of Ireland: Striker Ronan Curtis is called up to the squad for Poland friendly

Ronan Curtis (left) has won eight caps at Under-21 level for the Republic of Ireland

Portsmouth's Ronan Curtis has been added to the Republic of Ireland squad for their friendly against Poland.

The 22-year-old striker could make his senior international debut in the game in Wroclaw on Tuesday.

Manager Martin O'Neill has drafted in Curtis after Ipswich striker Jonathan Walters returned to his club on Friday.

Burnley defender Stephen Ward has also been ruled out of the trip to Poland with a foot injury he suffered during the Nations League defeat by Wales.

Promising Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher trained with the senior squad at their camp in Newport this week but has also been released back to his club.

Curtis has been in superb form for Portsmouth since his switch from Derry City in the summer - scoring five goals in six games for the League One club.

The versatile forward has also translated his club form onto the international stage, scoring a spectacular equaliser for the Republic of Ireland Under-21s in their European Championship qualifier against Kosovo last Friday.

He picked up a yellow card during that game in Mitrovica, which rules him out of the Under-21's next qualifier against Germany but means he is still available for the senior squad on Tuesday evening.

In the wake of his side's disappointing performance in Cardiff, O'Neill is expected to make several changes to his side with goalkeeper Sean McDermott and Millwall striker Aiden O'Brien the other uncapped players in the 23-man squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Hearts), Sean McDermott (Kristiansund BK), Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), John Egan, Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Shaun Williams (Millwall), David Meyler (Reading), Daryl Horgan (Hibernian), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City)

Forwards: Graham Burke, Callum Robinson (Preston North End), Aiden O'Brien (Millwall), Ronan Cutis (Portsmouth)