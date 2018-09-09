Manchester United Women beat Aston Villa Ladies 12-0 in Women's Championship opener

Manchester United are back in senior women's football for the first time since 2005

Manchester United Women made a sensational start to their league season, beating Aston Villa Ladies 12-0 in the Women's Championship.

United, who have returned to the senior women's game this season for the first time since 2005, had six different scorers among the 12 unanswered goals.

Jess Sigsworth netted five and Lauren James and Kirsty Hanson two each for Casey Stoney's side.

All of United's goals came in the first 68 minutes of the game.

United, a fully professional side in the newly-reformed second tier of the women's game that also includes a number of part-time clubs, were 6-0 ahead by half-time.

Here's how their demolition unfolded in the match at Boldmere St Michaels FC:

10 mins: Aston Villa 0-1 Manchester United - James nets her and United's first goal with a shot via a deflection that creeps in at the near post.

23 mins: Aston Villa 0-2 Manchester United - James doubles the tally with a rising right-foot shot from outside the box.

25 mins: Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester United - Sigsworth scores for the first time, slotting home a one-on-one after a surging run through Villa's defence.

Jess Sigsworth joined Manchester United after two spells at Doncaster Rovers Belles

28 mins: Aston Villa 0-4 Manchester United - Katie Zelem scores from the penalty spot, sending Villa goalkeeper Sian Rogers the wrong way after Martha Harris was fouled.

33 mins: Aston Villa 0-5 Manchester United - Sigsworth with her second goal, cutting across from the left to fire in a right-foot effort into the left corner.

35 mins: Aston Villa 0-6 Manchester United: Sigsworth completes her hat-trick two minutes later, poking home under Rogers' body from six yards out.

No more goals before half-time and at least Villa's social media team were still seeing the funny side of things....

49 mins: Aston Villa 0-7 Manchester United: Sigsworth scores her fourth as she taps home a ball across the face of goal at the far post.

54 mins: Aston Villa 0-8 Manchester United: Hanson bags her first of the afternoon as she coolly rounds Rogers for United's eighth.

59 mins: Aston Villa 0-9 Manchester United: Five minutes later and Hanson has her second goal, drilling in a low shot to the bottom right-hand corner.

61 mins: Aston Villa 0-10 Manchester United: United reach double figures and Sigsworth registers her fifth, with Hanson turning provider for a right-foot finish from 12 yards out.

66 mins: Aston Villa 0-11 Manchester United: Substitute Mollie Green gets on the scoresheet with a right-foot volley at the back post.

68 mins: Aston Villa 0-12 Manchester United: Another substitute Ella Toone makes it 12, smashing in the rebound after Hanson had a shot tipped on to the base of the post.

Manchester United Women are managed by former England captain Casey Stoney

United have already won once and lost once this season in the Continental Cup, but this victory will certainly underline their credentials as favourites to win the Women's Championship and gain promotion to the Women's Super League at the first attempt.