Harry Maguire: Leicester City defender signs new contract

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire was one of England's best performers at the 2018 World Cup

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has signed a new five-year deal with the Premier League club.

The centre-back, 25, was one of England's key players at the 2018 World Cup and linked with a move to Manchester United after the tournament.

The Foxes said they would resist any approach from the Old Trafford club and instead try to sign Maguire to a new contract.

Maguire joined Leicester from Hull City for £17m in June 2017.

He played every Premier League minute for the club last season before helping his country reach the semi-finals of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Maguire has also played in all of the Foxes' four league games this season, scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory at Southampton.

More to follow.

