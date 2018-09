Nations League: How the England players rated v Spain

England have conceded six goals in their last three games in all competitions, as many as in their previous 13 games combined

World Cup semi-finalists England suffered defeat in their opening Nations League fixture as Spain came from behind to win 2-1 at Wembley.

Marcus Rashford put Gareth Southgate's side ahead on 11 minutes, but goals from Saul Niguez and Rodrigo ensured the visitors left with all three points.

But which England players impressed against Spain? And who had an evening to forget?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Wembley, along with the ratings you provided on our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 6

No chance with either goal. Safe handling and good with the ball at his feet.

Your rating: 5.36

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 6

Not a great night for one of England's success stories but still a valuable attacking outlet.

Your rating: 5.15

Joe Gomez (centre-back) 6

Looks very much at home at this level. One or two rash moments but Southgate will be delighted he is back.

Your rating: 5.34

Joe Gomez gained possession eight times for England, more than any of his team-mates.

John Stones (centre-back) 6

Did not get many opportunities to bring the ball out of defence. Was wrongly booked for a fine tackle.

Your rating: 5.72

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 6

Some crucial interceptions and a danger at set pieces.

Your rating: 5.08

Luke Shaw (left wing-back) 6

Brilliant pass for England's opener but dived in too soon in the build-up to Spain's equaliser. Taken off on a stretcher after an aerial challenge.

Your rating: 5.92

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 5

Struggled as he was outmanoeuvred in midfield - although often short of passing options.

Your rating: 4.51

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 5

Very quiet game. Barely any impact.

Your rating: 4.30

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 5

Busy but minimal effect here against some disciplined Spain defence.

Your rating: 5.18

Marcus Rashford (forward) 7

England's biggest threat. Scored a fine goal, was denied by a brilliant De Gea save but should have scored late on.

Your rating: 6.24

Harry Kane (forward) 5

"Golden Boot" before kick-off but not much joy after that.

Your rating: 4.28

Harry Kane had 20 touches against Spain, the second lowest in the England team ahead of only Danny Welbeck - who came on in stoppage time

Substitutes

Danny Rose (for Luke Shaw, 53 mins): Some attacking openings but could not make them pay. 5

Your rating: 4.89

Eric Dier (for Jordan Henderson, 64 mins): Barely seen. 5

Your rating: 4.38

Danny Welbeck (for Marcus Rashford, 90+4 mins): Unlucky to see a goal disallowed. No rating

Your rating: 5.24

