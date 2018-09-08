BBC Sport - We may never play as well again - Grigg
We may never play as well again - Grigg
Will Grigg believes Northern Ireland may never again play as well as they did in the first half an hour against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The striker came off the bench to grab a late goal as Michael O'Neill's men lost 2-1 in their Nations League opener at Windsor Park despite dominating for most of the match.
Captain Steven Davis, meanwhile, says Northern Ireland paid the price for not being ruthless enough in front of goal.