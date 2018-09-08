BBC Sport - 'We've played worse and won' - NI manager Michael O'Neill

  • From the section Irish

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill rues his side's missed chances and the referee's decision not to award a first-minute penalty as they lose 2-1 at home to Bosnia & Herzegovina in their opening Nations League game.

The NI boss laments his team's failure to convert their chances despite dominating possession but says he was happy with the performance and shape of the team.

Despite the defeat O'Neill says he hopes "the fans see a team that's heading in the right direction".

