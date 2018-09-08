Saido Berahino: Stoke City striker scores on Burundi debut

Saido Berahino
Berahino's goal against Huddersfield Town in the Carabao Cup was his first goal for the club since signing for £12m in January 2017

After ending his 913-day wait for a goal, Stoke City striker Saido Berahino just cannot stop scoring.

Ten days on from lifting the two-and-a-half-year burden from his shoulders, the former England Under-21 international has netted again.

This time, however, on his debut for East African nation Burundi in a 1-1 draw with Gabon.

Berahino had been cleared to play for his country of birth as Burundi continued their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

And the 25-year-old gave his side the lead on 40 minutes against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Gabon - though the Arsenal forward earned a point for his nation with 14 minutes remaining.

Burundi now top Group C, after an opening 3-0 victory over South Sudan, as the former West Brom striker aims to reach his first major international tournament.

Berahino was granted political asylum after arriving in the UK from war-torn Burundi as a 10-year-old, and went on to register 47 England caps from under-16 to under-21 level.

But he opted for an international switch after being left frustrated by a lack of opportunities to play for England - only making the bench in 2014 after ex-England manager Roy Hodgson called-up the then-21-year-old for a Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia.

Berahino's Burundi continue their campaign against Mali on 10 October.

