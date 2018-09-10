Euro U21 Qualifying - Group 8
Wales U2118:00Portugal U21
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wales U21 v Portugal U21 (Tue)

Mark Harris
Striker Mark Harris will miss Tuesday's game against Portugal after suffering concussion
Euro 2019 qualifier: Wales Under-21 v Portugal Under-21
Venue: Nantporth Stadium, Bangor Date: Tuesday, 11 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST
Coverage: Live on BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Wales Under-21 manager Rob Page believes his side are capable of beating Portugal in Tuesday's Euro 2019 qualifier in Bangor.

Page's side kept alive their slim hopes of qualifying with a 2-1 win over Liechtenstein on Friday.

Wales are fourth in Group 8, trailing leaders Bosnia-Herzegovina by eight points and five points behind second placed Romania.

"We said we wanted to win the two games," Page said.

"We've given ourselves a great opportunity to up our game a little bit and face a very good Portugal team.

"There's enough quality in the squad to go and give them a good game."

The group winners qualify automatically for next summer's finals in Italy and San Marino, while the four best runners-up among the nine groups advance to the play-offs.

Former Wales defender Page believes his side can finish as runners-up but acknowledged the game against Portugal is one they have to win.

Wales lost 2-0 in Portugal last September and Page says his side will face a tough test at Bangor City's Nantporth Stadium.

"They were excellent when we played them away from home and they're not going to disappoint again," Page added.

"They'll be well organised, have got an abundance of talent and we'll have to be defensively well organised.

"We're going to have to be more clinical with our finishing if we are going to have a chance against Portugal."

Striker Mark Harris, on loan at Newport County from Cardiff City, is out of Tuesday's game with concussion suffered during the win over Liechtenstein.

"He was dazed when the physio went on and I think he was out for a little bit," Page said.

"Protocol says that he has to do nothing for six days and so we'll send him back."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 11th September 2018

  • Wales U21Wales U2118:00Portugal U21Portugal U21
  • Macedonia U21Macedonia U2114:30Armenia U21Armenia U21
  • Latvia U21Latvia U2115:00England U21England U21
  • Slovenia U21Slovenia U2115:30Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U21
  • Iceland U21Iceland U2116:30Slovakia U21Slovakia U21
  • Finland U21Finland U2116:30Poland U21Poland U21
  • Lithuania U21Lithuania U2117:00Denmark U21Denmark U21
  • Ukraine U21Ukraine U2117:00Andorra U21Andorra U21
  • Azerbaijan U21Azerbaijan U2117:00Norway U21Norway U21
  • Hungary U21Hungary U2117:00Belgium U21Belgium U21
  • Romania U21Romania U2117:00Bosnia and Herzegovina U21Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
  • Netherlands U21Netherlands U2117:30Scotland U21Scotland U21

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Greece U2176102222019
2Croatia U2175112151616
3Czech Rep U2174121212013
4Belarus U217322108211
5Moldova U218116722-154
6San Marino U218008124-230

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2177002261621
2Slovakia U2174031215-312
3Iceland U217322128411
4Northern Ireland U2173221110111
5Albania U218134714-76
6Estonia U218017920-111

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark U2175112471716
2Poland U217430157815
3Finland U2172321114-39
4Georgia U218233915-69
5Faroe Islands U218134815-76
6Lithuania U217115312-94

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England U217520123917
2Netherlands U2173311441012
3Ukraine U217322148611
4Scotland U217322107311
5Latvia U217034413-93
6Andorra U217025120-192

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U2175112361716
2R. of Ireland U217421114714
3Kosovo U21933399012
4Norway U217322109111
5Israel U2182241117-68
6Azerbaijan U218026423-192

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2186201941520
2Belgium U2186201751220
3Hungary U217322107311
4Turkey U218323119211
5Cyprus U219207722-156
6Malta U218008522-170

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia U2177002141721
2Russia U2175111771016
3Austria U2175021751215
4Armenia U218215613-77
5Gibraltar U218107125-243
6Macedonia U217106715-83

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bosnia and Herzegovina U2186022251718
2Romania U217430114715
3Portugal U217412189913
4Wales U21731389-110
5Switzerland U218215715-87
6Liechtenstein U217007226-240

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2188002151624
2Slovenia U217322109111
3Kazakhstan U2182421111010
4Bulgaria U2172239908
5Montenegro U217115714-74
6Luxembourg U217115616-104
View full Euro U21 Qualifying tables

Top Stories

