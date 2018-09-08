John Jensen: Make-shift Denmark squad happy to not play Wales

John Jensen made 99 appearances for Arsenal from 1992 to 1996, scoring one goal for the Gunners

John Jensen, who took charge of Denmark's amateur players in their friendly defeat to Slovakia, says they are all pleased not to play Wales.

The make-shift team, which included a salesman and an internet personality, were called upon as the first-team were in a dispute with the Danish FA (DBU).

However the DBU and players have since come to an agreement which will see them come back in to face Wales.

"We need the right players playing in that," Jensen told BBC Sport Wales.

"The players who played on Wednesday night were happy that the proper team would play Wales.

"I don't think the semi-pro players should play against Wales, especially in the Nations League.

"The ending of that story could not have ended up any better."

As well as having players like Tottenham's Christian Eriksen and Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel available once again, manager Age Hareide will resume his role following Jensen's caretaker role.

The 69-cap former Denmark international said the decision to take charge against Slovakia was a difficult one, but he was pleased to have played his part in helping the national side through the crisis.

"I was split down the middle between the players union and the Danish FA," former Arsenal midfielder Jensen added.

"I could see 48 hours before we played Slovakia that the dispute may not end up very good. If we did not turn up in Slovakia then Uefa would punish the team in the future.

"I thought if I can do a little bit to change that - so they can all go back to the table and find a solution - then I have done my part.

"When we turned up on Wednesday night and lost 3-0 it was one of the most fantastic experiences but also the next day when both parties announced they had made an agreement I was very happy about that."

For the Danish national side the task at hand now is to make a good start in the Nations League and but to bed any issues between the players and the DBU.

Jensen said he does not believe there will be any negativity from the fans or players on Sunday as he hopes the team can push onto qualification for the next major tournament.

"The team will now be focused on getting onto the pitch and performing and making a statement by coming out and winning the game, or at least putting on a very good performance," Jensen said.

"The fans in Aarhus will be behind the players and we will think forward now, not look back.

"We need to stick together and then hopefully we can qualify for Euro 2020 because games are in Copenhagen."

Denmark squad to face Wales: Kasper Schemichel (Leicester), Frederik Ronnow (Frankfurt), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield), Simon Kjaer (Capt, Sevilla), Andereas Christianesen (Chelsea), Nicolai Boilesen (FC Copenhagen), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese), Jannik Vestergard (Southampton), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich), Christian Eriksen (Spurs), Lasse Schone (Ajax), Thomas Delaney (Dortmund), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo), Mike Jensen (Rosenborg), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux), Anders Christiansen (Malmo), Christian Norgaard (Firoentina - uncapped), Martin Braithwaite (Middlesbrough), Andreas Cornelius (Bordeaux), Yuusuf Poulsen (Leipzig)