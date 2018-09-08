Scottish Challenge Cup second round: Queen of the South 4-3 Crusaders

Rory Patterson
Rory Patterson's two second-half goals were not enough to prevent the Crues going out

Crusaders went out of the Scottish Challenge Cup despite a second-half revival against Queen of the South.

A Rory Patterson brace and a late Paul Heatley strike were not enough for the Crues as they lost 4-3 in the second-round tie at Palmerston Park.

Two goals from Stephen Dobbie and efforts from Lyndon Dykes and Gary Harkins had given the home side a 4-0 lead at the break.

Crusaders reached the semi-final of the competition last season.

Dobbie opened the scoring for the Scottish Championship side in the 23rd minute and Dykes doubled the lead two minutes later.

Harkins made it 3-0 on the half hour, with Dobbie adding to the Irish Premiership champions' misery in the next minute.

The Crusaders fight back was led by summer signing Patterson when he finished off a good move to grab a goal back three minutes after the break.

The former Derry City striker got his second on 50 minutes, finishing from the penalty spot after a handball in the area.

Heatley made it a nervous end to the game for the hosts when he ran through on goal in the 85th minute to score with a chip over goalkeeper Alan Martin.

Heatley and BJ Burns had further efforts for the Crues but Queen of the South held on to make it through to the third round.

