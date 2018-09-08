David Stockdale: Birmingham City loan goalkeeper to Southend United
-
- From the section Southend
Birmingham City have loaned goalkeeper David Stockdale to Southend United on a rolling seven-day deal after receiving emergency dispensation to add cover.
The Shrimpers are without the suspended Mark Oxley for three games, Ted Smith is out with a shoulder injury, with Nathan Bishop the only fit custodian.
Stockdale, 32, joined Blues last year from Premier League side Brighton.
"It's just fantastic for us to have a goalkeeper of David's calibre," said Southend boss Chris Powell.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.