David Stockdale: Birmingham City loan goalkeeper to Southend United

Birmingham City have loaned goalkeeper David Stockdale to Southend United on a rolling seven-day deal after receiving emergency dispensation to add cover.

The Shrimpers are without the suspended Mark Oxley for three games, Ted Smith is out with a shoulder injury, with Nathan Bishop the only fit custodian.

Stockdale, 32, joined Blues last year from Premier League side Brighton.

"It's just fantastic for us to have a goalkeeper of David's calibre," said Southend boss Chris Powell.

