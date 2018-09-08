Uefa Nations League: Wales disrupted by flight delay to Denmark

Gareth Bale hopes to add to his record 30-goal Wales tally against Denmark on Sunday

Wales' preparations for Sunday's Nations League match in Denmark have been disrupted after "technical faults" with their plane delayed their flight from Cardiff.

Ryan Giggs' side were due to arrive in Aarhus for a press conference at 18:30 BST on Saturday following a final training session at their Welsh base.

They were forced to stay in their hotel as mechanics worked on the plane fault.

If they fail to fix the original plane, a new set of wings will be needed.

In that worst case scenario, Wales will not arrive in Aarhus until around 00:00 BST on Sunday morning as they will have to be re-routed via Copenhagen.

The match kicks off at 17:00 BST and the build-up to the fixture has already been dominated by off-field disruptions.

A dispute between Denmark's football association and its players created the possibility of the Danes fielding a team of third and fourth division players, as well as some from the national futsal team.

A Football Association of Wales spokesperson said: "The Wales National Team's flight has been delayed from Cardiff to Aarhus due to a technical fault with the aircraft.

"Staff in Cardiff are working hard to resolve the issue."