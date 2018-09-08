Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Raith Rovers, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Ryan Jack says Scotland will stick with their attempts to forge a passing game, despite the glut of errors which led to being thrashed 4-0 by Belgium. (Sun - print edition)

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill has tipped Oran Kearney to be a success as manager at St Mirren, after revealing he tipped the Paisley club off about him in summer. (Sun - print edition)

Former Celtic and Hamilton midfielder Massimo Donati is keen to become the new manager of Raith Rovers. (Evening Times)

Aberdeen coach Barry Robson is also keen on the Raith Rovers job, while the Kirkcaldy club have also received an application from Iceland. (Fife Today)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says his side are still waiting for an explanation from the Scottish FA as to why their 'goal' was ruled out against Morton. (Evening Times)

Fraser Hornby is determined to net a place in the Everton first team rather than go out on loan after scoring a hat-trick in Scotland Under-21s win over Andorra on Thursday. (Sun - print edition)

Mati Zata says he wants to be Dundee United's answer to Steven Gerrard. (Sun - print edition)

Scotland women head coach Shelley Kerr admits her side would have struggled to reach the World Cup had they been involved in the play-offs, with Euro 2017 finalists Netherlands and Denmark both competing for a spot. (Sun - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

A double-bogey on the 18th hole cost Stephen Gallacher second spot in the Switzerland Masters on Friday. (Sun - print edition)

Murray Douglas has signed for Australian Super Rugby side Brumbies for the 2019 and 2020 seasons. (Scotsman)