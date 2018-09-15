Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Alloa0

Dunfermline Athletic v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 16Robinson
  • 28Craigen
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 5Durnan
  • 3Longridge
  • 15HippolyteBooked at 52mins
  • 19Vincent
  • 17Thomson
  • 36Muirhead
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 10Longridge

Substitutes

  • 9Ryan
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Martin
  • 14Devine
  • 20Gill
  • 26Todd

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 6Hetherington
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 15Hastie
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Zanatta

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Spence
  • 12Burt
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 23Shields
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home6
Away1
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home13
Away3

Live Text

Booking

Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dunfermline Athletic 0, Alloa Athletic 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dunfermline Athletic 0, Alloa Athletic 0.

Lee Ashcroft (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dario Zanatta (Alloa Athletic).

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Jackson Longridge.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Joseph Thomson.

Attempt blocked. Louis Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Kevin Cawley.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Liam Dick.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt blocked. Sam Roscoe (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Myles Hippolyte (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Attempt saved. Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Sam Roscoe.

Foul by Jake Hastie (Alloa Athletic).

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

Foul by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Andy Graham (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robbie Muirhead (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by James Vincent (Dunfermline Athletic).

Liam Dick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT532092711
2Ross County531173410
3Morton531174310
4Queen of Sth522111478
5Dundee Utd52128717
6Ayr521278-17
7Partick Thistle520349-56
8Dunfermline5113512-74
9Alloa503236-33
10Falkirk510439-63
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you