Ayr United v Falkirk
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 5Rose
- 16Adams
- 27Smith
- 10Forrest
- 18Murdoch
- 4Kerr
- 8Crawford
- 7Moffat
- 17Shankland
Substitutes
- 9Moore
- 11McDaid
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 15Bell
- 19Hare-Reid
- 23Docherty
Falkirk
- 1Fasan
- 4Muirhead
- 15Harrison
- 5Dallison-Lisbon
- 18Brough
- 2Kidd
- 22McKee
- 6Paton
- 7Petravicius
- 25Irving
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 8Sammut
- 9Lewis
- 11Froxylias
- 14Robson
- 21Mackin
- 24Haber
- 31Mutch
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Falkirk 2. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Ayr United 0, Falkirk 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Ayr United 0, Falkirk 2.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Tom Dallison (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Lewis Kidd (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Andrew Geggan (Ayr United).
Zak Rudden (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Andrew Geggan.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Paul Paton.
Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe McKee (Falkirk).
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Falkirk 2. Deimantas Petravicius (Falkirk) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lewis Kidd.
Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tom Dallison (Falkirk).
Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 0, Falkirk 1. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Deimantas Petravicius.
Attempt missed. Aaron Muirhead (Falkirk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Lewis Kidd (Falkirk).
Andrew Geggan (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Zak Rudden (Falkirk).
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Adams (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.
Scott Harrison (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Ayr United).
Attempt missed. Zak Rudden (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
