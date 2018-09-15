Foul by Gary Harkins (Queen of the South).
Queen of the South v Ross County
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 12Semple
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8JacobsBooked at 6mins
- 10Todd
- 14Harkins
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 15Exley
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 21Frizzell
- 22Norman
- 24Harvey
Ross County
- 1Fox
- 4Fontaine
- 5Morris
- 6Draper
- 7Gardyne
- 26Cowie
- 8Lindsay
- 11Vigurs
- 14Mullin
- 10McManus
- 19Graham
Substitutes
- 3Kelly
- 9Mckay
- 12Demetriou
- 17Keillor-Dunn
- 21Munro
- 22Dingwall
- 27Stewart
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).
Second Half
Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Ross County 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Ross County 0.
Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).
Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).
Foul by Gary Harkins (Queen of the South).
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Fox.
Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).
Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.