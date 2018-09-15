Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth0Ross County0

Queen of the South v Ross County

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 12Semple
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8JacobsBooked at 6mins
  • 10Todd
  • 14Harkins
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 15Exley
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Frizzell
  • 22Norman
  • 24Harvey

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 4Fontaine
  • 5Morris
  • 6Draper
  • 7Gardyne
  • 26Cowie
  • 8Lindsay
  • 11Vigurs
  • 14Mullin
  • 10McManus
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 3Kelly
  • 9Mckay
  • 12Demetriou
  • 17Keillor-Dunn
  • 21Munro
  • 22Dingwall
  • 27Stewart
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Gary Harkins (Queen of the South).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Second Half

Second Half begins Queen of the South 0, Ross County 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Queen of the South 0, Ross County 0.

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Mercer (Queen of the South).

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Michael Gardyne.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Kyle Jacobs.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.

Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Callum Morris (Ross County).

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Iain Vigurs (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Callum Semple (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Gardyne (Ross County).

Foul by Gary Harkins (Queen of the South).

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Gary Harkins (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Lindsay (Ross County).

Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Scott Fox.

Attempt saved. Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Foul by Iain Vigurs (Ross County).

Josh Todd (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Michael Gardyne (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT532092711
2Ross County531173410
3Morton531174310
4Queen of Sth522111478
5Dundee Utd52128717
6Ayr521278-17
7Partick Thistle520349-56
8Dunfermline5113512-74
9Alloa503236-33
10Falkirk510439-63
View full Scottish Championship table

