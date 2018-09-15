Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ross MacLean.
Dundee United v Greenock Morton
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 34Rakovan
- 44Watson
- 19BouhennaBooked at 11mins
- 4Frans
- 90Loemba
- 20Rabitsch
- 5Barton
- 3Booth
- 33Aird
- 14Safranko
- 9Curran
Substitutes
- 1Siegrist
- 7McMullan
- 8Fyvie
- 11King
- 16Smith
- 17Robson
- 24Edjenguele
Morton
- 23Scully
- 14Tumilty
- 2KildayBooked at 45mins
- 4Buchanan
- 25McKeown
- 19MacLeanBooked at 41mins
- 7Millar
- 8McAlister
- 12Tidser
- 9Johnstone
- 11McHugh
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 3Iredale
- 5Waddell
- 6Telfer
- 17Tiffoney
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Rory McKeown (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Paul Watson.
Attempt missed. Jim McAlister (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Second Half
Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Morton 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Morton 1.
Booking
Lee Kilday (Morton) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Scully.
Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Ross MacLean (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross MacLean (Morton).
Foul by Fraser Aird (Dundee United).
Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.
Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).
Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).
Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).
Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).
Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 0, Morton 1. Michael Tidser (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
Penalty conceded by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Morton. Gregor Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
