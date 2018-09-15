Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd0Morton1

Dundee United v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 34Rakovan
  • 44Watson
  • 19BouhennaBooked at 11mins
  • 4Frans
  • 90Loemba
  • 20Rabitsch
  • 5Barton
  • 3Booth
  • 33Aird
  • 14Safranko
  • 9Curran

Substitutes

  • 1Siegrist
  • 7McMullan
  • 8Fyvie
  • 11King
  • 16Smith
  • 17Robson
  • 24Edjenguele

Morton

  • 23Scully
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2KildayBooked at 45mins
  • 4Buchanan
  • 25McKeown
  • 19MacLeanBooked at 41mins
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 12Tidser
  • 9Johnstone
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 3Iredale
  • 5Waddell
  • 6Telfer
  • 17Tiffoney
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ross MacLean.

Attempt blocked. Rory McKeown (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Paul Watson.

Attempt missed. Jim McAlister (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Second Half

Second Half begins Dundee United 0, Morton 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Dundee United 0, Morton 1.

Booking

Lee Kilday (Morton) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Craig Curran (Dundee United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Ryan Scully.

Attempt saved. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Ross MacLean (Morton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul Watson (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ross MacLean (Morton).

Foul by Fraser Aird (Dundee United).

Rory McKeown (Morton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right.

Jim McAlister (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Christoph Rabitsch (Dundee United).

Attempt missed. Bob McHugh (Morton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by Craig Curran (Dundee United).

Lee Kilday (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Fraser Aird (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Yannick Loemba (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Morton).

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Attempt missed. Ross MacLean (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lee Kilday (Morton).

Foul by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United).

Ross MacLean (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 0, Morton 1. Michael Tidser (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Penalty conceded by Rachid Bouhenna (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Morton. Gregor Buchanan draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Rachid Bouhenna.

Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Morton) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT532092711
2Ross County531173410
3Morton531174310
4Queen of Sth522111478
5Dundee Utd52128717
6Ayr521278-17
7Partick Thistle520349-56
8Dunfermline5113512-74
9Alloa503236-33
10Falkirk510439-63
View full Scottish Championship table

