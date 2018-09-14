Newcastle United v Arsenal

Newcastle forward Salomon Rondon scored twice for Venezuela in their win over Panama on Wednesday

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United forward Salomon Rondon and defender DeAndre Yedlin could be rested after their late return from international duty.

Midfielders Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are back in training after respective thigh and knee injuries, and could feature.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has no new injury worries and could name the same side that beat Cardiff two weeks ago.

Alex Iwobi is also in line for a return after missing that win through illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Newcastle won the last meeting between the sides 2-1 at St James' Park in April, and the way Arsenal have started the season, you'd think the Magpies are likely to have some chances here.

The Gunners have conceded eight goals in four matches so far and were pegged back twice by newly promoted Cardiff last time out before winning 3-2.

The issue may be how adventurous Newcastle are after losing three games to 'top six' sides already this season, all by a 2-1 scoreline. Their record against Arsenal in recent years isn't great, having lost 10 league meetings in a row before April's success.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Firstly we need to win and I think it is very important that in the last match, we won.

"Our aim away at Newcastle on Saturday now is to keep improving things and continue to create our idea, build up our spirit on the pitch, individually and collectively.

"Saturday is another step, it will be difficult but I want to continue [to show] our personality and impose this on the opposition."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez has had some stick for the way he has been setting his teams up so defensively, but I have a feeling it might work this time.

Prediction: 2-1

Lawro's full predictions v actor Mark Wahlberg

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle have only beaten Arsenal twice in 23 meetings in all competitions (D5, L16).

However, the Magpies won the last meeting 2-1 at home in April, and could win back-to-back league games against Arsenal for the first time since 1996.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have recorded one victory in their last nine Premier League games (D1, L7).

Defeat for Newcastle would leave them on one point, equalling their lowest ever return after the opening five fixtures of a Premier League campaign.

The Magpies could lose their opening three home fixtures of a top-flight season for the third time and first since 1987-88.

They have attempted 1,102 passes in the league this season, the fewest of any side.

Rafa Benitez has lost six times to Arsenal in the Premier League. Only against Chelsea and Manchester United has he suffered more defeats, with nine against each.

Arsenal