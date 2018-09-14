Bournemouth v Leicester City

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser has played every minute of this league campaign but might miss the Leicester game

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser is a doubt after picking up a hamstring injury playing for Scotland.

Charlie Daniels remains out with a minor knee injury while Junior Stanislas is back in training but won't be ready for the weekend game.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy is available after a three-match ban.

Transfer deadline day signing Caglar Soyuncu is now "fit and ready" to make his debut, according to Leicester manager Claude Puel.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: It has been an excellent international break for Leicester, with Ben Chilwell making his England debut and Demarai Gray on the bench for the friendly against Switzerland at the King Power Stadium, and Harry Maguire signing a new deal.

Add in the fact that Jamie Vardy returns from suspension and the Foxes will be confident of a first Premier League win over Bournemouth.

The Cherries have made their best start to a season since reaching the top division, and a much better beginning than last year when they lost their opening four matches.

The meetings between these two sides since Bournemouth came up in 2015 suggests another tight low-scoring encounter may well be on the cards.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The games against Leicester have been entertaining, tight, tactically really interesting. Traditionally they've been a counter-attack team but now they're more possession based.

"We're still in the early stages and still have a lot to prove, but these early games do shape your season."

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on his team's habit of conceding early goals: "We must learn and correct this. We need to improve concentration from the kick-off.

"Against Manchester United and Liverpool we conceded early, but then went on to show positive things in those games, but we started so slow. It was a shame.

"Bournemouth have started the season well and it will be a challenge for us."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tough call. You know that the Cherries will play attacking football, but I think Leicester will get something from this one.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are unbeaten in the six Premier League meetings to date, though five have been drawn.

There have only been seven goals in those six matches, with neither side managing to score more than once in a single fixture.

Leicester's most recent win against Bournemouth came away in February 2014, with Kevin Phillips scoring the only goal in a Championship encounter.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost just two of their last 12 Premier League home matches, winning six and drawing four. The defeats were against Tottenham and Manchester United.

The Cherries have earned a league-high 25 points from losing positions since the beginning of last season.

Callum Wilson has scored three goals in five league games, having failed to score or provide an assist in any of his previous 12 outings.

Adam Smith's next Premier League appearance will be his 100th in the division.

Leicester City