Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored five goals in seven Premier League games against Liverpool.

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli will miss the visit of Liverpool because of the hamstring injury he sustained playing for England last weekend.

Hugo Lloris remains sidelined by a thigh problem but Son Heung-min is available after helping South Korea win gold at the Asian Games.

Liverpool's Adam Lallana could miss out with the groin strain that caused him to pull out of the England squad.

Reserve goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is fit after a hand injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: With the first break in the season over, we need a blockbuster to welcome back the Premier League.

Liverpool need a test, and they're sure to get it in a fixture they spectacularly failed in last year - although it was the spark for a near three-month, 18-game unbeaten run.

Their perfect start to the new campaign makes them slight favourites to win at Wembley this time.

They certainly will if the 'old Spurs' appears again, as happened at Watford two weeks ago, with a capitulation that prompted Mauricio Pochettino to seemingly question his team's character.

That can't and won't be an issue for this one. Six-goal thriller anyone?

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on speculation over the fitness of Harry Kane: "When a striker does not fill the net and does not score goals, always you need to find some reason why but I think he is fit,

"The most [important] thing here is the confidence and trust we have in him.

"We know Harry Kane very well and have worked with him for more than four years and we know it's not a situation that worries us. It's under control."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am going to go for a draw. Both teams are going well, and I think they would both be happy enough for a point.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham's solitary win in their 11 most recent Premier League games against Liverpool was by 4-1 at Wembley last season.

The only time the Reds have failed to score in their last 12 league matches against Spurs was in Jurgen Klopp's first game in charge back in October 2015.

The 149 goals scored in Premier League matches between these sides is second only to the 151 goals in the Arsenal-Everton fixture.

Tottenham Hotspur

A Spurs win would equal their highest tally of 12 points after five matches of a Premier League season.

Tottenham could lose consecutive league games for the first time since their final two fixtures of the 2015-16 season.

They have won eight of their past nine Premier League home games, with the exception a 3-1 defeat by Manchester City in April.

Spurs had not lost a league game in which they had taken the lead for 48 matches until they were defeated 2-1 by Watford.

Harry Kane could become the third player to score in five consecutive Premier League home matches for Spurs, emulating Jermain Defoe and Son Heung-Min. Kane has scored five goals in seven Premier League appearances against Liverpool.

Liverpool