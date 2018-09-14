Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha could return for Palace, who have lost their last 12 Premier League matches without him.

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield are again without captain Jonathan Hogg as he sits out the last match of a three-game suspension.

Winger Ramadan Sobhi remains doubtful with an unspecified injury he suffered prior to the international break.

Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha and centre-back James Tomkins both returned to training this week following injury and could be included.

Christian Benteke is out due to a knee injury but new signings Max Meyer and Cheik Kouyate are pushing to play.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@vksparks: Roy Hodgson, who celebrated a year in charge of Crystal Palace this week, will be desperate to have Wilfried Zaha back for this one - Palace have lost their last 12 Premier League matches in which their key man hasn't featured.

Christian Benteke's knee injury takes the struggling striker out of the spotlight for now - will fellow forwards Alexander Sorloth or Jordan Ayew seize the chance to impress?

Huddersfield are still hunting for their first win of the season, and scoring goals remains a familiar problem. Superstitious fans will hope the Graham Scott refereeing curse doesn't strike again - Huddersfield have won just once in 11 matches with him in charge.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "Huddersfield had a tough start against Manchester City and Chelsea, and they are perhaps expected to lose those, because they are not in the same ball park as Manchester City or Chelsea.

"This is a home game against a team they will regard as being in the same area as them. They will be doing all they can to get the three points, and we are aware of that. But we have to show we are as anxious to get the three points."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield are without a league win but they will be happy with the point they got at Everton last time out.

Crystal Palace, whose only win came at Fulham on the opening day, have not really got going yet either, but I think Zaha will help them edge this one.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two clubs met three times last season in league and cup with Palace winning twice and Huddersfield once.

The Eagles won last season's corresponding fixture at the John Smith's Stadium 2-0, with a goal from James Tomkins and a Luka Milivojevic penalty.

Palace have won all three of their top-flight away games at Huddersfield, keeping a clean sheet on each trip.

Huddersfield

Huddersfield have won just one of their last 14 Premier League matches, and scored only five goals during this run.

The Terriers haven't scored in four home league games - their worst run since a six-match streak in March 1972.

They have scored just 30 Premier League goals since the start of last season, which is the fewest of all the sides to have competed in both campaigns.

Huddersfield are one of only two clubs yet to score a home Premier League goal, the other being opponents Crystal Palace.

David Wagner's side have conceded a joint league-high 10 goals, along with West Ham.

Crystal Palace